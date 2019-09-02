Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Detectives are now appealing for information.
Detectives are now appealing for information.
Crime

Body in plastic identified as NSW woman

2nd Sep 2019 12:13 PM

The body of a woman who was found wrapped in plastic and floating in a creek near Newcastle has been identified.

Members of the public made the grisly discovery at 10.30am on Saturday while driving past on Wakefield Road at Killingworth.

Police removed the body from the water and have since identified it as 29-year-old Danielle Easey.

Ms Easey lived in Booragul, in Lake Macquarie, but more recently was staying at multiple locations around the area, NSW Police said in a statement on Monday.

Detectives are now appealing for information to establish her last movements.

More Stories

Show More
crime editors picks police

Top Stories

    IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Photos from the weekend

    IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Photos from the weekend

    News Gladstone residents were kept entertained with several activities over the weekend.

    • 2nd Sep 2019 11:00 AM
    REVEALED: Gladstone MP's spending for 2018/19

    premium_icon REVEALED: Gladstone MP's spending for 2018/19

    Politics Glenn Butcher said all the spendings were necessary for his job.

    Agnes teen surfs her way to a national longboard title

    premium_icon Agnes teen surfs her way to a national longboard title

    Surfing Luca's hard work and dedication has led her to success at nationals

    QCG shutdown works begin

    premium_icon QCG shutdown works begin

    News Shell say they do not anticipate residents will see black smoke.