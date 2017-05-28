26°
News

Body in drain being treated as 'suspicious'

Chris Lees
| 28th May 2017 3:47 PM
Police looking at a unit in relation to the man whose body was found in a Gladstone drain.
Police looking at a unit in relation to the man whose body was found in a Gladstone drain. Chris Lees

POLICE will continue to treat the death of man whose body was found in a stormwater drain as suspicious.

The Gladstone man's body was found on Thursday morning in a drain on Gladstone-Benaraby Rd.

Acting Detective Inspector Capricornia Division Luke Peachey said they would treat the matter as suspicious "until otherwise proven".

"The autopsy is scheduled for (today), at that time we're hoping to have a little bit more direction from the pathologist in regards to a cause of death," he said.

On Saturday, the man's home was declared a crime scene.

Act Det Insp Peachey said investigators from Brisbane arrived in Gladstone to look at the home on Toolooa St during the weekend.

"We've still got scientific officers there, we're still examining the scene," he said.

"We don't think we'll be finished until maybe (today).

"So until such time as we're able to complete the second scene and wait for that autopsy, we won't have any further sort of idea of where we're going."

Police have still not released the man's name but indicated family members had been informed and he was a Gladstone man in his 30s.

Act Det Insp Peachey said at the moment, the police's main focus was "putting the pieces together" to work out how the man ended up in the drain.

The body was removed from the drain on Friday. The body was found on Thursday by council workers who were called to clean the drain.

Police have finished their investigation of where the body was found. Removing the man's body was a difficult task for emergency service workers, with the possibility of cutting up the road originally a possibility.

Act Det Insp Peachey said they would be providing support to all officers that needed it.

"It was a very, very difficult extraction and obviously under some very, very hard circumstances," he said. "We'll provide them with all the assistance we can and we will be monitoring those officers."

Timeline:

  • Wednesday: Council workers called out to check smell coming from drain. Attempt to flush the drain out.
  • Thursday: Council workers called back out when smell persisted. Placed camera down drain and discovered body.
  • Thursday AM: Police called, area cordoned off and, working with council workers, officers work out how to extract body.
  • Thursday PM: Body left in drain after no solution found and area guarded overnight.
  • Friday AM: Five police and rescue personnel send down into drain to recover body
  • Friday PM: Police reveal body is a Gladstone man in his 30s.
  • Saturday AM: Man's house declared a crime scene and police arrive for investigation
Gladstone Observer

Topics:  crime death gladstone

