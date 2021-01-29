Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
An investigation is underway after a group of young people found a body submerged in a small creek.
An investigation is underway after a group of young people found a body submerged in a small creek.
Crime

Body found submerged in small creek

by Erin Lyons
29th Jan 2021 10:22 AM

Police have established a crime scene in Darwin's northern suburbs after a body was discovered in a small creek.

A group of young people made the grim discovery in Lyons. The creek travels between the Royal Darwin Hospital and several main roads.

Detectives are on site but no further information is available at this time, a spokeswoman for NT Police said.

"Police have responded to a deceased person in the Lyons area overnight. Investigations are ongoing," a statement from officers read.

The age and gender of the deceased are unknown, while the circumstances surrounding their death remains a mystery.

Originally published as Body found submerged in small creek

body police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        QAL being sued for $1.65m after Red Mud Dam accident

        Premium Content QAL being sued for $1.65m after Red Mud Dam accident

        Money The worker claims he was washed up in the industrial waste.

        How you can perform with rock stars at Agnes

        Premium Content How you can perform with rock stars at Agnes

        Music If you’ve ever wanted to learn how to play guitar or sing with rockstars, now is...

        • 29th Jan 2021 10:21 AM
        LAST CHANCE: Who makes Gladstone’s best burger?

        Premium Content LAST CHANCE: Who makes Gladstone’s best burger?

        News We wanted to know who made the best burger in the region. See the nominations and...

        Man hospitalised after being trapped under truck

        Premium Content Man hospitalised after being trapped under truck

        News QFES crews used cutting gear to release the man.