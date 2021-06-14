Menu
Police have cordoned off an area after the discovery of a body. Picture: Supplied
News

Body found on popular walking trail

by Angie Raphael
14th Jun 2021 1:22 PM | Updated: 2:06 PM

A body has been found on a popular walking trail in Western Australia’s south.

Police arrived at the scene in Margaret River on Monday morning and cordoned off the area.

“Around 7.30am a deceased person was located near the Bussell Highway in Margaret River,” police said in a statement.

“Preliminary inquiries are being conducted and at this time we have no other information to release.”

Police reportedly found a four-wheel drive nearby, according to The West Australian.

Originally published as Body found on popular walking trail

