Body found on Harbour Beach in Mackay
Crime

Body found on Mackay’s Harbour Beach

Melanie Whiting
Tara Miko
and , melanie.whiting@news.com.au
14th May 2021 7:52 AM
A body has been found washed ashore at Mackay's Harbour Beach early Friday morning.

Police were called to the area off East Point Drive near Mulherin Park about 6.45am with reports of a body on the beach.

A police spokesman said initial investigations indicate the death was not suspicious.

Scenes of Crime officers and Criminal Investigation Branch detectives were called to the area, arriving on scene after 7.30am.

A body was found on the shore at Harbour Beach near Mulherin Park at Mackay Harbour on Friday. Police are investigating. Picture: Melanie Whiting
They remain on scene.

Queensland Ambulance paramedics were seen leaving the area shortly after 7am.

A group of people were heard crying near the park shortly after arriving in the area.

Investigations are continuing.

Emergency services at Mulherin Park off Harbour Beach in Mackay where a body was found on the shore. Police are investigating. Picture: Melanie Whiting
If you or someone you know needs help, it is available. Phone:

Lifeline: 131114

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636

SANE Australia: 1800 18 7263

