Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police have located a body believed to be missing Evans Head woman Amber Christie.
Police have located a body believed to be missing Evans Head woman Amber Christie.
News

Body found in search for missing woman

Holly Cormack
9th May 2020 6:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE searching for missing Evans Head woman, Amber Christie, have located a body in Bundjalung National Park.

Officers from Richmond Police District had been searching for the 49-year-old mother, who left her home on Ash Street at around 4.15pm on Sunday and was last sighted on CCTV footage outside a licensed establishment in the town.

A large-scale multi-agency search was conducted around the Evans Head region, with assistance from officers from Richmond PD, Police Rescue, OSG, PolAir, SES volunteers, Richmond Valley Council rangers, and NSW Surf Life Saving.

About 10.30am this morning (Saturday May 9), during a further search of bushland at Bundjalung National Park, police located a body.

While the body is yet to be formally identified, it is believed to be that of the missing woman.

The death is not being treated as suspicious.

A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.

More to come.

Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'The only way’: Local clinic’s role in COVID response

        premium_icon 'The only way’: Local clinic’s role in COVID response

        News Increased testing of coronavirus will be “critical” as restrictions progressively lift.

        This bird is well grounded but threatened by cats and foxes

        premium_icon This bird is well grounded but threatened by cats and foxes

        News BRIGGSY’S BIRDS: The squatter pigeon prefers grassy areas and open forests and...

        Man trespassed to help friend get her stuff back

        premium_icon Man trespassed to help friend get her stuff back

        Crime The man stole items from the home that belonged to someone else.

        Virtual neighbourhood connects Gladstone community

        premium_icon Virtual neighbourhood connects Gladstone community

        News The council’s online platform aims to provide access to its programs and maintain...