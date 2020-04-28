Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CLAIM DEATH: Police urge anybody with information about the death to come forward.
CLAIM DEATH: Police urge anybody with information about the death to come forward.
News

Body discovered in CQ mining claim

Timothy Cox
27th Apr 2020 3:20 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN died at a Sapphire mining claim and his body was later discovered by a friend.

Police and ambulance services responded to a triple-zero call from a claim on Rockhound Road on Friday, April 24 at 10.30am.

Anakie Police Sergeant Paul Cognet said that a man, 48, was found dead inside the claim by a visiting friend.

Anakie officers and Emerald crime investigators looked into the matter, and forensic investigators examined the scene over the weekend.

Sgt Cognet said the man lived at the claim for several years and the cause of death was unknown.

"Police would like to thank all members of the Gemfields community who have already assisted with this investigation," he said.

"Members of the public with relevant information who have not already spoken with Police are being urged to come forward."

A report for the coroner is forthcoming.

Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cattle ringer had seven drinks before driving

        premium_icon Cattle ringer had seven drinks before driving

        News His lawyer said he was very disappointed in his “poor choice”.

        Offender holds crucifix while being sentenced

        premium_icon Offender holds crucifix while being sentenced

        Crime The women was told it was time to ‘turn over a new leaf’

        Milestone hit for new precinct

        premium_icon Milestone hit for new precinct

        Council News New tenders are expected to be released for the project in coming weeks.

        Online enrolments jump 300 per cent

        premium_icon Online enrolments jump 300 per cent

        News A Queensland university has seen a massive spike in online short course enrolments...