Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Lake McKenzie on Fraser Island where the bodies of two boys have been found. File picture
Lake McKenzie on Fraser Island where the bodies of two boys have been found. File picture
Environment

Bodies found at Fraser Island lake

by Chris Clarke
30th Mar 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE bodies of two children have been found in Fraser Island's iconic Lake McKenzie this morning.

The children are believed to be boys.

More to come

bodies fatalities fraser island fraser island lake qps

Top Stories

    Final call for bets in Gladstone

    premium_icon Final call for bets in Gladstone

    News Punters will soon have less options when it comes to placing an in-person bet.

    PHOTOS: The one of a kind comp teaching our kids coding

    premium_icon PHOTOS: The one of a kind comp teaching our kids coding

    News The third annual robotics competition was at Clinton on Friday.

    Overseas visitors spend big while visiting SGBR region

    premium_icon Overseas visitors spend big while visiting SGBR region

    News 'It's actually no accident that it has risen by that much'

    GALLERY: Preps having fun in their first year

    premium_icon GALLERY: Preps having fun in their first year

    News We asked our Gladstone preppies to pull their silliest faces.