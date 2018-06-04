Mount Larcom chooses name for striking new bull sculpture
MOUNT Larcom's newest resident now has a name.
The large metal bull sculpture outside the new Puma service station was christened "Bob" on Saturday at a Community Day celebration.
The name was chosen in honour of the late Bob Horan, after the suggestion from Rebecca Vanderwolf received more than 100 likes and reactions in a Facebook competition.
Mr Horan was a Mount Larcom local known for his many friends in the community and love of bull riding.
4CC breakfast announcer Michael J Bailey broadcast live from the event for three hours.
"It was a big day at Mount Larcom, it was amazing," Mr Bailey, known as MJ, told The Observer.
"There was face-painting, a free sausage sizzle... just a great time for everyone."
The new service station, located on the Bruce Hwy just north of Mount Larcom, includes dedicated truck-refuelling bays and a new café.
It opened on May 17 and is expected to provide new jobs for up to 20 people.