Mount Larcom chooses name for striking new bull sculpture

COG & BULL: The large metal sculpture outside the new Puma service station at Mount Larcom has been named 'Bob'.

COG & BULL: The large metal sculpture outside the new Puma service station at Mount Larcom has been named 'Bob'. Chris Ison ROK170518cpuma4

MOUNT Larcom's newest resident now has a name.

The large metal bull sculpture outside the new Puma service station was christened "Bob" on Saturday at a Community Day celebration.

The name was chosen in honour of the late Bob Horan, after the suggestion from Rebecca Vanderwolf received more than 100 likes and reactions in a Facebook competition.

Mr Horan was a Mount Larcom local known for his many friends in the community and love of bull riding.

4CC breakfast announcer Michael J Bailey broadcast live from the event for three hours.

"It was a big day at Mount Larcom, it was amazing," Mr Bailey, known as MJ, told The Observer.

"There was face-painting, a free sausage sizzle... just a great time for everyone."

The new service station, located on the Bruce Hwy just north of Mount Larcom, includes dedicated truck-refuelling bays and a new café.

It opened on May 17 and is expected to provide new jobs for up to 20 people.