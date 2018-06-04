Menu
COG & BULL: The large metal sculpture outside the new Puma service station at Mount Larcom has been named 'Bob'.
Mount Larcom chooses name for striking new bull sculpture

Andrew Thorpe
by
4th Jun 2018 4:30 AM

MOUNT Larcom's newest resident now has a name.

The large metal bull sculpture outside the new Puma service station was christened "Bob" on Saturday at a Community Day celebration.

The name was chosen in honour of the late Bob Horan, after the suggestion from Rebecca Vanderwolf received more than 100 likes and reactions in a Facebook competition.

Mr Horan was a Mount Larcom local known for his many friends in the community and love of bull riding.

4CC breakfast announcer Michael J Bailey broadcast live from the event for three hours.

"It was a big day at Mount Larcom, it was amazing," Mr Bailey, known as MJ, told The Observer.

"There was face-painting, a free sausage sizzle... just a great time for everyone."

The new service station, located on the Bruce Hwy just north of Mount Larcom, includes dedicated truck-refuelling bays and a new café.

It opened on May 17 and is expected to provide new jobs for up to 20 people.

