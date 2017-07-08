25°
'Bob the Builder' remembered as a free spirit

Chris Lees
| 8th Jul 2017 5:48 PM
FAREWELL: A final smile for Dad - son Richard has a private moment with family and friends at the service for his dad Robert Dennis Webster.
FAREWELL: A final smile for Dad - son Richard has a private moment with family and friends at the service for his dad Robert Dennis Webster.

MORE than 100 people turned up to farewell and remember a "free spirit” and someone regarded as a local legend in Gladstone yesterday.

Robert Dennis Webster died at the Gladstone Mater Hospital on June 26. He was 77 years old.

Don Glasby read the eulogy and shared fond memories of the man known as Bob the Builder.

"His happy, straight-talking nature will be well remembered,” Mr Glasby said.

Despite his friend suffering from illness during his final years, he refused to give up his cigarettes and the odd stubby, Mr Glasby said to some laughter from the crowd.

Bob was a Petty Officer weapons mechanic in the Royal Australian Navy from 1957-69.

He became involved first as a 17-year-old with the Royal Australian Navy Reserve Cadets.

"Bob was involved in establishing the naval cadets in Gladstone and he continued to support this group right up until this year,” Mr Glasby said.

Bob had two children, Robert and Vanessa, and a grandchild.

