Boaties weigh in on council's plan for busy boat ramp

Gladstone Regional Council has revealed its ideas for potential upgrades to the Seventeen Seventy boat ramp. Rob Black

A SHARED vision of a larger, easier-to-use boat ramp at Seventeen Seventy attracted 50 people to a Gladstone Regional Council meeting recently.

The council revealed three options for upgrades at the boat ramp during a community consultation meeting last weekend.

The boat ramp has been identified by the Department of Transport and Main Roads as an area that needs upgrading by 2020.

The council started community consultation for a draft plan for an upgrade at the tourism hot spot's boat ramp after releasing its first proposal late last year.

Volunteer Marine Rescue Round Hill secretary of radio operations Josie Meng said the initial plan, which caused concern for boat users because it did not appear to have enough room for double or tri-axle trailers, had changed significantly since the consultation.

On behalf of the council, Ms Meng gained community feedback via surveys and an opinion box earlier this year.

"(The meeting) went well ... everyone's names were taken so they can be kept informed so we can have a look at what the council has to offer down the track," Ms Meng said.

It's hoped the upgrade will add more than 40 car spaces to the boat ramp carpark.

Councillors Rick Hansen, Kahn Goodluck and Glenn Churchill heard the mixed feedback on the upgrade from residents at the meeting.

Mayor Matt Burnett told The Observer ahead of the meeting the concept plan included changes to driveways, street trees, footpaths and gardens, along with major modifications to road realignment.

He said there were site and budget restrictions that would need to be resolved for the project to go ahead.

Ms Meng said future community consultation meetings were on the agenda as the council continued to draft an upgrade plan.

"It was quite a good meeting, there was some positive feedback and, like anything, you're going to get some negative feedback too," she said.

"But, on a whole, we're pleased about the work so far."