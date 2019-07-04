Menu
WATCH OUT: Lake Awoonga boaties are urged to keep a close eye for submerged objects as the dam level falls below 80 per cent.
Boaties urged to stay vigilant at dam

MATT HARRIS
by
4th Jul 2019 11:00 AM

THE Gladstone Area Water Board is reminding fishing and recreational users to take extra care when operating watercraft or swimming at Lake Awoonga.

With dam capacity now below 80 per cent, the water level is approximately three metres lower than when full.

As water levels fall due to lack of rain, old trees and other objects are now just below the water line.

GAWB will continue to monitor this issue and signage has also been installed at the lake to notify users of the potential hazards.

Forecast rain for this weekend should help boost the dam level.

The dam is currently sitting at 76 per cent of capacity but is nowhere near its historical low of 7.44 per cent, recorded on February 4, 2003.

In May, the Gladstone Regional Council area joined the state's expanding list of official drought-declared regions.

Gladstone only received 269mm of rain from January to May. 11.4mm fell in June.

    
