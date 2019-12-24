Boaties to sea a better view

A new safety webcam has been installed by VMR Round Hill so boat users can see the entrance to Round Hill Creek.

A NEW safety webcam has been installed by VMR Round Hill so boat users can see firsthand the entrance to Round Hill Creek to help them assess conditions at sea.

VMR Round Hill secretary Josie Meng said the 1770 webcam could be accessed via the Gladstone Port Authority website (under beachcams).

The app can be downloaded and viewers are able to watch live footage of the creek entrance.

Ms Meng said the webcam project had been conceived three years ago, and she was very excited that it had now been implemented.

“It means people will be able to see the creek live from daylight to dark and, for safety, they can see what the conditions of the bar are like if they’re heading out and when they’re coming back.

“Because of the shallowness of the creek, we felt it would be a wonderful thing.”

She said the camera was positioned at the mouth of the creek so it could cover the creek entrance.

VMR Round Hill has worked with Maritime Safety Queensland, Gladstone Port Authority and Coastal Tec so the boating public and community could log in and see the state of the bar, Ms Meng said.

For safety, the webcam will help vessels cruising the coast to plan their entry on a ‘making’ to half tide.

Alternative entry points were at Pancake Creek to the north, at Bundaberg to the south, or in Bustard Bay if the weather permitted.

“Smaller vessels need to heed the tidal information for safe entrance and egress.”

Ms Meng said that already this year the area has been busy, and she encouraged people to “always be mindful and respectful of the water”.

Louise Shannon