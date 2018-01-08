Boaties get front row seats to show at Gladstone Harbour

IS THERE anything more enchanting than watching dolphins at play?
These delightful creatures are right at home in Gladstone Harbour and seem to relish entertaining people on the shore at Spinnaker Park.
A group of people out in their boat yesterday snagged a front-row seat and were at the right place at the right time.
No doubt it made their day.
With a couple of weeks still to go in the school holidays, a picnic in Spinnaker Park, with its protected swimming enclosure and friendly visitors, could be just the place to while away the warm days.