Boaties get front row seats to show at Gladstone Harbour

This dolphin was having a new year celebration of its own on January 1 near Spinnaker Park. Greg Bray

IS THERE anything more enchanting than watching dolphins at play?

These delightful creatures are right at home in Gladstone Harbour and seem to relish entertaining people on the shore at Spinnaker Park.

A group of people out in their boat yesterday snagged a front-row seat and were at the right place at the right time.

No doubt it made their day.

Local boaties enjoy a bit of Dolphin watching off Spinnaker Park. Mike Richards GLA070118DOLP

With a couple of weeks still to go in the school holidays, a picnic in Spinnaker Park, with its protected swimming enclosure and friendly visitors, could be just the place to while away the warm days.