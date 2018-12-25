Boaties can now enter state's most iconic ocean race

Wistari Skipper Scott Patrick will race the iconic vessel in its 44th race. Photo Tom Huntley / The Observer

IT'S around this time each year skipper Patrick Scott decides whether he'll race in the iconic Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race.

The Wistari skipper hasn't missed a race for the past 21 years and said if he can get a crew together, he would make it 22.

The 70 year history of the Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race has made it one of Australia's flagship offshore yacht races.

It is an icon of Queensland and the highest profile Easter weekend sporting event, setting sail from Moreton Bay on Good Friday annually.

Mr Scott said depending on the conditions the race could take between two and five days.

"I usually start planning three months in advance, finding a crew, checking all my safety equipment is up to date, maintaining the ship and doing all the paperwork," he said.

"Your crew has to be very multi-skilled, you will have crewmen who predominantly work at the front and predominantly work at the back but mostly they need to be pretty well-experienced."

If Mr Scott finds a crew he will race Wistari, the 54-year-old vessel he inherited from his father who raced it in 29 events.

"This year's race, we did pretty good we had quite light to moderate conditions," he said.

"It's a fairly short race and what I find is that the boats that seem to have the benefit are the boats at each end of the fleet.

"Mid-fleet don't seem to as well."

Mr Scott said it was also the vessels that "pushed just as hard at night as they would during the day" that had a better chance at winning.

"People don't appreciate you spend half your time in the dark," he said.

"You see the photos of the daylight racing but at night you can't see anything.

"You have to know what you are doing in the dark, those that back off at night don't do as well.

"But different crews have different philosophies."

In previous events, Mr Scott said he liked to make sure his crew members got at least 2 hours sleep in shifts so that ideally everyone got up to 12 hours each night.

"I want my crew to be well-rested, but it doesn't always happy. The first night is always pretty hard but the second night - no problem."

The record to beat was Black Jack 100's 16 hours, 53 minutes and 57 Seconds set in 2018.

Entries for the 2019 race are now open, for information head to: https://bit.ly/2PQDo2R.