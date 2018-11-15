Storm Season: Tips for boaties during wild weather

Jim Purcell of Volunteer Marine Rescue Gladstone is proud of his groups' work towards safe boating in the region. Photo Luka Kauzlaric / The Observer

Jim Purcell of Volunteer Marine Rescue Gladstone is proud of his groups' work towards safe boating in the region. Photo Luka Kauzlaric / The Observer Luka Kauzlaric

BLACK clouds forming on the horizon to the south west is all the warning a boatie needs to high-tail it back to shore.

Long-time Volunteer Marine Rescue Gladstone member Jim Purcell believes paying attention to to the weather while out on the water is enough to stay out of trouble.

But you have to know what to look for.

And if you do get stuck, Mr Purcell said the best thing a boatie could do is to drop the anchor.

Although the 90-year-old has been volunteering on Gladstone waters since 1975 and said most modern boats had inadequate anchorage.

"You want two pound (close to 1kg) of anchor per foot of boat," Mr Purcell told the Observer.

"If you've got 16 foot of boat you want about 32 pounds of anchor.

"Lately if anything, the boats are (being built) down to a price, not up to a standard. Nearly all boats are sold with not good enough anchors for storms in our areas."

Mr Purcell strongly recommended boaties purchase a plough anchor.

"You also need a reasonable amount of chain to keep the anchor on the bottom, 82.5m will let you anchor in the Heron Channel," he said.

But the best option is always to make it to shore.

"You have usually got time to get home, if you've got a fast boat," he said.

If you do get stuck, there are safe spots off the coast of Gladstone.

Mr Purcell suggested the Fitzroy Lagoon, Tryon Island or the Heron Channel.

"The reef protects you from the wave action and all you get is the wind. The wind won't make you drag your anchor," he said.

"The storms are always going to be in the south west, you've got to be protected from the wave action from the south west."

Mr Purcell said while it was compulsory to have life jackets on board, many people failed to wear them.

He said life jackets always needed to be safely secured and fastened.

If you're all out of luck and not close to safe anchorage, Mr Purcell said to "head into the waves at a bit of an angle, go slow so you're not pounding too hard and so your boat can lift up and over the top of each wave". Mr Purcell said he hoped no boaties were caught in that situation this storm season.

He said most rescues conducted by VMR were not usually related to storms, but the best chance of having a safe trip involved having quality gear, a reliable boat and engine and a good anchor.

You can tune into VMR Gladstone on the radio from 6.30am to 6pm every day of the week on channel 82. VMR Gladstone holds regular local knowledge talks which includes storm-survival advice.