Boatie rescues family from burning vessel
A "traumatised" family has received a lucky escape after they were rescued from a burning boat near Double Island Point yesterday.
Their rescuer Damon Olsen's post was shared on social media where he's been dubbed a "champion" and "hero".
Mr Olsen came across the burning vessel 10 miles off Double Island Point.
"Family is all OK but traumatised," his post said.
The NewsMail has reached out to Mr Olsen for comment.
More stories
REVEALED: Where sharks are being caught
IN PICTURES: Burnett Bridge 120 years on