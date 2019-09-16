Menu
Gladstone Volunteer Marine Rescue, Gladstone 1 VMR.
News

Boatie needs rescue a day after joining VMR

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
16th Sep 2019 5:00 PM
A GLADSTONE boat owner was lucky to become a VMR member on Friday — he ended up needing rescuing a day later.

On Saturday VMR Gladstone received a call at 7.45am for a 5.2m vessel with four people on board which had experienced steering failure near Cape Capricorn.

Gladstone 1 with four crew was dispatched at 8.20am and located the vessel at anchor in calm conditions around 9.50am.

Gladstone 1 took the vessel under tow and delivered it back to the Gladstone Marina at 11.15am.

The boat owner expressed his gratitude as a new VMR member.

He said he never expected to be a situation where he would need VMR’s assistance.

“You can never tell,” he said.

“It is the best money I have ever spent joining VMR.”

