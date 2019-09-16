Boatie needs rescue a day after joining VMR
A GLADSTONE boat owner was lucky to become a VMR member on Friday — he ended up needing rescuing a day later.
On Saturday VMR Gladstone received a call at 7.45am for a 5.2m vessel with four people on board which had experienced steering failure near Cape Capricorn.
Gladstone 1 with four crew was dispatched at 8.20am and located the vessel at anchor in calm conditions around 9.50am.
Gladstone 1 took the vessel under tow and delivered it back to the Gladstone Marina at 11.15am.
The boat owner expressed his gratitude as a new VMR member.
He said he never expected to be a situation where he would need VMR’s assistance.
“You can never tell,” he said.
“It is the best money I have ever spent joining VMR.”