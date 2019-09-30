Menu
TCP News 26/08/2004 - Aerial shot of Trinity Inlet, Cairns.
Crime

Boatie in court over alleged shipboard stabbing

by Pete Martinelli
30th Sep 2019 11:20 AM
A Queensland boatie accused of a shipboard attempted murder will remain in custody.

Conan Bertrand, 27, appeared in Cairns Magistrates Court today for allegedly stabbing an older man in the neck aboard a vessel at Trinity Inlet on Saturday.

It is alleged Mr Bertrand stabbed the 64-year-old in the neck after the pair fought at 6am on a boat moored off Admiralty Island.

Mr Bertrand, unshaven and wearing a green tshirt, did not did not address the court as Linda Cho, defending, told Magistrate Catherine Benson she would not be seeking bail for her client.

 

 

The defendant is charged with attempted murder in a domestic setting and possessing a dangerous drug.

Ms Cho told the court Mr Bertrand would plead guilty to the drugs charge and would apply for Legal Aid to fund his representation.

Magistrate Benson gave police prosecutors seven weeks to produce a brief of evidence for the defence.

She remanded Mr Betrand into custody and adjourned the matter for mention on December 4.

