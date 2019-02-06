Boat, trailer stolen from driveway of Bundaberg home

BOAT STOLEN: The boat and trailer were taken between 6pm on Monday and 6am yesterday.

BUNDABERG police are investigating the theft of a boat and trailer.

The 2013 Stacer 359 Proline open dinghy (Queensland registration WX745Q) and the aluminium trailer (Queensland registration DU8504) it was on were stolen from the driveway of a house in Thabeban.

The theft happened between 6pm Monday and 6am yesterday.

The boat has a fitted Mercury 8HP motor and Garmin Striker s7V fish finder attached.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444.