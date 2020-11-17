Boat ramps could be key in missing man case

BOAT ramps in the Gladstone and Rockhampton areas could hold the key to helping find missing Boyne Island man Craig Gordon.

Police on Tuesday afternoon sought public assistance to help locate the 62-year-old who has been missing since November 12.

Mr Gordon was last seen at a residence on Cooran Court, Boyne Island, about 5.30pm on that date.

Mr Gordon (pictured) is described as caucasian, 175cm tall, of a proportionate build, with blue eyes and short grey hair.

Missing Boyne Island man Craig Gordon.

He was wearing blue denim shorts, a short-sleeve shirt and wearing thongs.

Mr Gordon was last seen driving a white Mazda dual cab utility with Queensland registration 522ZTD (pictured) and was towing a dinghy with Queensland registration IW626Q.

The car believed to have been driven by Craig Gordon.

Police and family hold concern for his safety and welfare, as Mr Gordon has not been seen or had contact with anyone since November 13, and this behaviour is out of character.

Investigators are appealing to anyone who has seen his vehicle at, or near any boat ramps in the Gladstone or Rockhampton areas, or seen his dinghy in the surrounding waterways, to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day or call 1800 333 000.

Quote this reference number: QP2002379168 within the online suspicious activity form.