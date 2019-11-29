Boat owners on notice for shipwrecks

OBSTACLE: A yahct named Spice that had sunk in Round Hill Creek was removed in April as part of the War on Wrecks program.

The Palaszczuk Government's War on Wrecks has gone to the next level with boat owners now being asked to take more responsibility.

More than 220 vessels have been removed from Queensland waters since the program was launched in mid-2018, and another 170 boats have been removed or repaired by owners after orders from Maritime Safety Queensland (MSQ).

Assistant Minister for Treasury and Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher MP said that the Palaszczuk Government had committed $20 million over four years to remove abandoned and neglected wrecks from coastal waters.

"The program has been a real success so far with 6 vessels being removed from waterways across Gladstone," Mr Butcher said.

"But to make further inroads, we need those boaties who own derelict vessel to take more responsibility.

"It shouldn't be on taxpayers to pick up the tab every time someone dumps an unseaworthy vessel.

"That's why marine officers from MSQ and supporting agencies are now focusing on owners of dodgy boats.

"So if there's a vessel that's unseaworthy or in poor condition, MSQ officers will be working with owners to step up to their responsibilities.

"We know that sometimes owners face financial challenges or have been left with a dodgy boat through no fault of their own, MSQ will work with boat owners willing to co-operate.

"But where owners are aggressive or reluctant to co-operate, MSQ will move quickly to ensure they comply with the law and seek to recover any costs they incur."

War on Wrecks Taskforce Chair and Member for Redlands Kim Richards said the taskforce had removed derelict and abandoned vessels up and down the Queensland coastline, including at Airlie Beach, Port Douglas, Townsville's Ross River, Hervey Bay and the Gold Coast in the past two years.

"We've removed an average of 20 wrecks a month since the campaign began," Ms Richards said.

"MSQ is working with Queensland salvage businesses to do the job efficiently, with the support of responsible owners, local government and state government agencies.

"Patrols of the waterways are being conducted to identify of any vessels that could become derelict and owners are being put on notice to take early action before their vessels become a hazard to navigation or the environment.

"We also want communities across Queensland to help identify the worst derelict vessels in their

areas, so we can add those vessels to our watch list."

To report a derelict vessel, email WarOnWrecks@msq.qld.gov.au or contact one of Maritime

Safety Queensland's regional offices: www.msq.qld.gov.au/About-us/How-to-contact-us