Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Boat belonging to Felicity Loveday, 83 and her 56-year-old son Adrian Menevau.
Boat belonging to Felicity Loveday, 83 and her 56-year-old son Adrian Menevau.
News

Boat found in missing mum, son mystery

16th Dec 2019 5:20 AM

An empty boat has been found five days after a Melbourne mother and son set out on a trip that was expected to last only two days.

Felicity Loveday, 83 and her 56-year-old son Adrian Menevau were last seen at 7am on Wednesday at Olivers Hill boat ramp in Frankston.

Boat belonging to Felicity Loveday, 83 and her 56-year-old son Adrian Menevau.
Boat belonging to Felicity Loveday, 83 and her 56-year-old son Adrian Menevau.

They told family they were going on a trip for a couple of days, police said. It's believed their boat was found submerged by a fisherman about four nautical miles from Ricketts Point on Sunday and police are towing it to Black Rock where it will be examined.

In a statement, Victoria Police said they were continuing to search for the missing mother and son.

"Water Police are towing the boat to Black Rock where it will be examined."

Adrian Menevau and Felicity Loveday have been missing since Wednesday.
Adrian Menevau and Felicity Loveday have been missing since Wednesday.

More Stories

Show More
boat editors picks missing mother mystery son

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $1.7m 1770 project causes division

        premium_icon $1.7m 1770 project causes division

        News A PROPOSAL to build an interpretive centre to showcase the history of Seventeen Seventy could be thrown out before it begins due to division between two...

        Kirsten’s Cottage buyers to have ‘ample options’

        premium_icon Kirsten’s Cottage buyers to have ‘ample options’

        News The Builyan store sells giftwares and groceries, but the sales agent said there are...

        WATER WOES: Supply cut without warning

        premium_icon WATER WOES: Supply cut without warning

        Council News A COUNCIL policy not implemented correctly has left Mt Larcom residents at a loss...

        PCYC works to tackle cyber bullying

        premium_icon PCYC works to tackle cyber bullying

        News Working with Elevate Media, the Youth Management Team created a video to spread...