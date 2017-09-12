'Boat fire' at the marina part of training

GOOD PRACTICE: Senior firefighter Cliff Edwards taking part in the mock emergency scenario at the Gladstone Marina.

FIREFIGHTERS rushed to the Gladstone Marina today to put out a fire on a boat, full of fuel.

Well, maybe not quite, but that's the mock training scenario they were confronted with.

Gladstone Ports Corporation was behind the exercise which involved their marina workers and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services firefighters.

QFES Gladstone acting station officer Luke Griffin said from their perspective the scenario was good at allowing them to be prepared for similar situations.

"It enables us to deal with the reality if it should arise and it allows us to fine-tune our reaction to scenarios," he said.

"We regularly conduct familiarisations at different sites like Orica, QAL and the port which is good."

GPC chief executive officer Peter O'Sullivan said exercises like this were important in ensuring employees and emergency services were prepared in the case of a real emergency.

"This allows GPC to update procedures if necessary and ensure that we can act quickly and appropriately in the event an incident does occur."