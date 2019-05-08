Boat crew rescuing another needs rescuing itself

A BOAT crew attempting to rescue another vessel ended up needing to be rescued themselves.

A vessel travelling to Lady Musgrave lagoon broke its mooring - causing the boat to drift away overnight on Saturday.

When another boat headed out to return the crew of the missing vessel to Round Hill, they had engine problems.

Volunteer Marine Rescue were called to the scene at 8.30am on Sunday before returning to safety at 4.30pm.

This was the last of eight calls for help during the Boyne Tannum HookUp - up from last year.

VMR started the weekend in the early hours of Saturday morning when a power steering breakage caused a 9m vessel with five passengers to break down at Rock Cod Shoals. They chose to anchor there until morning when Gladstone 1 was despatched and towed them back to Gladstone Marina at 9.30am.

At 8.35am the same day, QGC Rescue 111 assisted a 7m vessel with five passengers between Ship Rock and Hummocky Island. VMR arrived on scene at 10.30am and back at 3.05pm.

At 3.23pm Gladstone 1 returned to Rock Cod Shoals to assist a 4.8m vessel with two passengers that had reported steering failure before returning at 5.

VMR received another call for help at 6.06pm from a 7m vessel at Leeches Patch that had mechanical problems. Gladstone 1 arrived on scene at 8.36pm and towed the vessel back at 11.30pm.

Another competitor in the HookUp relayed an urgent call for assistance from a commercial vessel off Yeppoon. The radio operator contacted Yeppoon Coast Guard who took over.

VMR also received three calls for assistance that were cancelled because problems were fixed or friends assisted.