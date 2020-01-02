Menu
Nikki Gould, an off duty nurse, lent emergency services her boat and accompanied them onthe rescue
News

Boat crash victims carried back to land: Nurse lends hand

Steph Allen
1st Jan 2020 8:54 PM
ROCKHAMPTON nurse Nikki Gould had just finished her shift and was enjoying time at the Fitzroy River with her partner when paramedics approached her for the use of their boat to reach a major boat crash incident.

 

The boating rescue effort on the Wandal Boat Ramp Wednesday evening
The pair handed over their boat, with Ms Gould jumping in to see if she could help the 10 patients who were waiting for assistance 7km up river from the Ski Gardens.

 

The boating rescue effort on the Wandal Boat Ramp Wednesday evening
"Everyone was celebrating New Years and the start of 2020 and all of a sudden apparently someone lost control of their boat and ended up on the riverbank," she said.

"My partner and I took the boat out to help them get to the scene and I pretty much helped as much as I could.

 

The boating rescue effort on the Wandal Boat Ramp Wednesday evening
"There were multiple different injuries from what I could gather. I'm not a doctor or anything.

"It appears the injuries are not critical but do need medical attention."

 

The boating rescue effort on the Wandal Boat Ramp Wednesday evening
Some of those injuries included a few fractures, she said.

Ms Gould said there was a lot of "adrenaline" surrounding the incident, and the children involved were distraught.

 

The boating rescue effort on the Wandal Boat Ramp Wednesday evening
"They're definitely upset and calling for their mum and dad," she said.

"It was a family and in-laws. They had all gotten together and spent some time on the river, catching up, form what I could gather.

"There was family up from Brisbane and they were spending time with loved ones from Christmas and Boxing Day."

 

The boating rescue effort on the Wandal Boat Ramp Wednesday evening
Ms Gould applauded emergency services including ambulance, police, fire crews, SES and the RACQ Capricorn Rescue chopper for their assistance.

"They've all done a wonderful job," she said.

"It feels good to help and make a difference."

