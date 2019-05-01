Board's time over as Council creates new position

GLADSTONE Regional Council will create a new economic development position after pulling the pin on Gladstone Development Board.

The board, created about two years ago, was a partnership between the council and Gladstone Ports Corporation aimed at attracting new investment to the region.

But at the latest council meeting it was decided the council would not be involved in the board, prompting its official end.

Gladstone region Mayor Matt Burnett said negotiations about the board's future had been ongoing for about a year.

Cr Burnett said involvement in the Gladstone Development Board cost the council $300,000.

He said the council and GPC would continue to work together under a new arrangement.

"We're going to do our economic development internally and GPC is going to create a new board of volunteers - which I will be on - aimed at increasing development,” he said.

Asked if the Gladstone Development Board was worthwhile, Cr Burnett said it worked well.

"Absolutely it had the potential to be great, but unfortunately it didn't work out.”

The group spoke with potential investors in bio-refining and hydrogen industries and worked to develop strategies to improve the port.

Also on the board were GPC's chairman and CEO, Area Promotion Development Limited and the Department of Agriculture, and the Department of State Development.

GPC acting chief executive officer Craig Walker said the company, in conjunction with the State Government and Gladstone Regional Council, was working to deliver "a coordinated approach to the development of the region”.

"GPC remains focused on the future and committed to working with all stakeholders to support and enhance the Gladstone region,” he said.

Cr Burnett said the council would continue to be involved in discussions with the port about economic development.

"We're going to employ someone who is actively out there supporting or creating economic growth,” he said.

The council will advertise the new position soon.

Discussions during last week's council meeting about the board were confidential because the council also discussed what to do with money left over from the investment.

Cr Burnett said the council had roughly $75,000 left.

He said part of this would go towards the new position.