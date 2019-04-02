BMX bid to go before council today

ON PAPER, today's Gladstone Regional Council meeting appears to be a straightforward one, but there will be a late item placed on the table.

Gladstone region councillor Glenn Churchill said CrDesley O'Grady will table an urgent business matter in order to set the wheels in motion for Gladstone to possibly host a state and national BMX event in the coming years.

"On the council's agenda today we've got some business affairs to deal with as well as a business matter coming forward from CrO'Grady," CrChurchill said.

"After the success of the weekend's BMX event at Harbour City BMX Club is our efforts to support the club with an application to collect, collate and compile an expression of interest with the possibility of being able to host the state championships.

"From discussions over the weekend and with CrDesley O'Grady, for us to be able to host a national championships the criteria is you have to have the capacity to successfully host the state competition.

"Connor Fields, the current gold medal world champion, indicated to me the new facility is something we should be proud of but now it's taking it to the next step.

"There'll be a late business item brought to the table... the application closes on Friday."

CHAMP IS HERE: Rio Olympics gold medal winning BMX rider Connor Fields leads the pack in round three of the BMXQ 2019 State Development Series held at Harbour City BMX Club, Gladstone. Matt Taylor GLA300319BMX

One of the other items on the table is council sponsorship funding for five upcoming events - Turkey Beach Tractor Bash, Mount Larcom & District Show, Botanic to Bridge, Baffle Creek Car and Bike Muster and the Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race.

Mayor Matt Burnett and CrKahn Goodluck will be absent from the meeting as they are away in Brisbane at a special meeting of the LGAQ.