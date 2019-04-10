BMX bid submitted at eleventh hour

POLLIE PEDAL POWER: Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher wins the Harbour City BMX March Madness celebrity race over Bay Turf's Michael Newton and Cr Desley O'Grady in third.

BMX: There was plenty of midnight oil burnt by both Harbour City BMX Club and Gladstone Regional Council officers last week as they tabled an expression of interest to host the 2020 BMX Queensland State Championships.

Harbour City BMX had until 5pm Friday to submit an EOI to BMXQ in order to be considered to host the event,

Club president Bruce Crow said it was submitted with an hour to spare.

"We had to compile an application and presentation for BMX Queensland. Between myself, the club and the council we put the package together and got it to BMXQ on Friday," Crow said.

"Our application will be in consideration and obviously there will be other clubs who have applied so the board will go through what's on offer in what cities.

"It's up to BMX Queensland to decide who will be the best to host the State Championships in 2020."

Crow said there was a number of factors working in favour of next year's event to be held at Gladstone.

"If you look at where we are in Queensland we're pretty central, we have a new track facility, our town is more than capable of hosting and we've had big events in recent years," he said.

"Having the BMXQ and BMX Australia presidents have a tour of Gladstone by (councillor) Desley O'Grady while they were here recently we hope our application is considered favourably.

"It's been 13 years since there's been a state championship here and now we've got a facility that can handle it.

"For the last five or six years it's been at (Brisbane's) Sleeman Sports Complex or a country track like Cairns, Townsville or Mackay.

"(BMXQ) had a contract with Sleeman's every second year but there's no contract any more so they look for an option outside of that track.

"There's other clubs like the Nerang and Ipswich tracks which are good too. I don't know who has applied but I'd assume those would be in the mix... I wouldn't be surprised if Cairns has applied."

Crow said funding to host the event will also be another hurdle to overcome but was confident it could be sourced by political means or attracting a major sponsor.

"It's a dollars and cents thing as well - hopefully we can be successful with extra funding to support the event or local sponsorship as well," he said.

Crow said the club will find out towards the end of June whether they've been successful.

He also thanked Cr O'Grady and council staff for helping with the application process.