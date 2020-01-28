Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Allan Houston.
Allan Houston.
Breaking

BMA charged over death of Allan Houston at Saraji mine

28th Jan 2020 8:11 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CHARGES have been filed against BMA over the death of miner Allan Houston at its Saraji operation in Central Queensland in late 2018.

The Australian this morning reported the Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy filed the charges in the Industrial Court in Mackay, against mining giant BMA and a BMA representative.

The newspaper reported the claim alleged "breaches of statutory safety and health obligations resulting in the death of Mr Allan Houston".

The prosecution has shaken BMA - a BHP Mitsubishi Alliance - with the company's asset president, James Palmer, conceding to staff it was "deeply disappointing news".

READ MORE: Charges laid over death at Saraji coalmine

The charges come after it was reported earlier this month Mr Houston's family were still waiting for answers over the tragedy which rattled the state's mining industry.

Community Newsletter SignUp

The investigation into the tragedy by the Queensland Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy was ongoing.

A final report was yet to be released.

Mr Houston, 49, died on New Year's Eve 2018 when his dozer rolled and fell 18m off an ­embankment, landing upside down in a pool of mud and water.

More Stories

Show More
allan houston bma mackay mining mining death saraji mine
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hearts ache as Bilo girl starts prep at Christmas Island

        premium_icon Hearts ache as Bilo girl starts prep at Christmas Island

        News The first day of prep is a milestone for every child, but it will be a markedly different experience for at least one student.

        Anger as school fails to find operator for pool

        premium_icon Anger as school fails to find operator for pool

        News Bill Hackney walks past the Calliope State School pool almost every day, and with...

        High school welcomes students for the first time

        premium_icon High school welcomes students for the first time

        News AFTER years of anticipation, Calliope State High School will open its doors for the...

        Rainfall not enough to break drought

        premium_icon Rainfall not enough to break drought

        Weather BOM says the region has a long way to go to escape the drought despite recent wet...