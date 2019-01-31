Flooding ‘worse than Cyclone Yasi’

Bluewater property manager Dennis Fox with horse Jessie said the flooding was worse than Cyclone Yasi. Picture: Zak Simmonds

A BLUEWATER property manager has told of how heavy rain and unpredictable flooding inundated his acreage.

Dennis Fox has been at the property for the past 10 years and said he had never seen anything like it.

He declared the flood was worse than Cyclone in Yasi 2011.

Mr Fox said it had come without warning.

"I can't tell you (how quickly it rose) but within half an hour of me looking out the back and seeing green grass it was just a flood," he said.

"I got rain gauges and when I went out to feed (Jessie the horse) I tipped 120mm out of the gauge. I came over, fed him, came back in and checked the gauge there was 65mm in it in half an hour.

Dennis Fox. Picture: Zak Simmonds



"That's how quickly it was coming down."

Mr Fox said he was missing two chickens and a cat.

The property, which grows lychees, mangoes and more only received relatively minor damage.

"Fences and netting," he said.

"It's just another month of bloody repairs I've got to do."

Flooding at Forestry Road, Bluewater. Picture: Zak Simmonds



Mr Fox lives in a house on the property about 300 metres from the road and had about an inch through his house.

"I've got glass doors it came about six inches up the glass doors and it went seeping in," he said.

"But when it went down it went down quickly. I ended up getting about an inch of water in the house."