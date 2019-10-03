Blues to play key role in Daniher move

Joe Daniher’s Sydney trade wish could depend on Carlton. Picture: Michael Klein

Carlton has emerged as a potential key player in the Joe Daniher trade storyline.

But Daniher isn't the only player the Sydney Swans are eyeing.

PAPLEY-BLUES DEAL KEY TO DANIHER-SWANS DEAL

For Joe Daniher to join the Sydney Swans, Carlton would have to play a key role in securing a deal and providing Essendon with compensation, reports AFL Trade Radio host Damian Barrett.

Speculation is mounting that Daniher, who's contracted to Essendon for 2020, will request a trade to the Swans, with an announcement expected in the coming days.

But the Swans are also dealing with the prospect of losing gun small forward and top-five best and fairest placer Tom Papley, who's told the club he wants to move to Carlton.

Barrett reported on Thursday if the Swans get their ideal compensation for losing Papley from Carlton (Pick 9), it'd make any Daniher deal easier to secure.

"Carlton interestingly enough will be involved in this three-way trade with the Bombers and Swans, I believe, over the use of Tom Papley," Barrett told AFL Trade Radio on Thursday morning.

"Should the Swans allow Papley passage to Carlton, they will be requesting Carlton's Pick 9 as part of that.

Joe Daniher has been strongly linked to Sydney. Picture: Michael Dodge

"Carlton I believe has an acceptance that if they are to get Papley in the door, it is going to involve that pick in some form.

"That would leave the Swans with Pick 5 and 9, should they go down that path, and I believe that those two picks, 5 and 9, will then become part of the conversation between Essendon and the Swans as part of getting Daniher out of his contract."

Barrett added that Swans chief executive Tom Harley, who caught up with Daniher in a now-famous meeting a few months ago, has been the driver of the Daniher deal but is aware it would take a significant deal to land him.

Barrett said if the Bombers did snare both top-10 picks for Daniher that "something would have to come back" to Sydney.

SWANS EYE RIVAL CLUB DUO

But Daniher isn't the only player from a rival club that the Swans are circling, with Crow Riley Knight and Lion Lewis Taylor also in their sights, reports AFL Media.

With Papley likely to find a new home, Sydney is already eyeing Knight and Taylor as possible replacements.

AFL Media's Mitch Cleary said on Wednesday that the Swans were "already planning for life potentially after Tom Papley", with Sydney set to meet with Knight and Taylor receiving "preliminary inquiries".

"They're set to meet with Riley Knight from the Adelaide Football Club. Riley Knight has interest from Sydney," Clearly told AFL Trade Radio.

Riley Knight has been linked to the Swans. Picture: Sarah Reed

"The other player that the Swans have shown some form of interest in is Lewis Taylor from the Lions. He's a former AFL Rising Star winner … and is being courted in some respects by the Swans."

Should Knight leave, he'd become another player to walk away from the Crows.

Hugh Greenwood (Gold Coast), Alex Keath (Western Bulldogs), Sam Jacobs (GWS Giants) and Cam Ellis-Yolmen (Brisbane) have already nominated their preferred destinations, while Josh Jenkins has declared he wants out even though he doesn't have a club to go to.

Then there's champion forward Eddie Betts and gun midfielder Brad Crouch, who've been heavily linked to rival club moves.