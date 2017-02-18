PHOTOS: Music festival rocks Agnes on day one

HUNDREDS of people flocked to Agnes Water to soak up sun and blues tunes last night.

The first night of the three day Agnes Blues Roots and Rock festival had crowds on their feet while they enjoyed performances by 8 Ball Aitken and The Floating Bridges.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Discovery Coast Tourism and Commerce president Amber Rodgers said music lovers were able to immerse themselves in music all weekend.

"We would love the entire community to get behind the event, the promotion of it and to all have a truly fun festival," Ms Rodgers said.

With live performances from internationally successful bands including Choirboys, Bobby Alu and The Floating Bridges, the festival is also running workshops with artists for the public.

"They're for people to take something away as a hobby in the music world or further their profession," Ms Rodgers said.

The festival is held at 1770 SES show grounds from 9.30am today and tomorrow. Tickets available online or at the door.