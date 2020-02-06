Blues back Silvagni brothers to move past dad’s exit

CARLTON coach David Teague is confident Stephen Silvagni's messy departure from the club late last year won't have a negative impact on his sons Jack and Ben as they look to take their game to the next level.

Silvagni officially left the role of Blues list manager in early December, with the Blues citing conflict of interest as part of the reason he was moved on.

At the time, Jack tweeted "Sorry Dad, my fault", but quickly deleted it.

Jack Silvagni tweeted an apology after liking tweets about his dad’s Carlton exit.

Teague said he understood their father's contentious exit may have played on Jack and Ben's minds, but he had been impressed with the way they had looked ahead to 2020.

"(There was) a lot of attention on that issue and again you would have to ask them personally whether they have found it harder," Teague said.

"Jack seems pretty resilient and he is a bit older, so he might think (it is) part of the game and the business, (having) been around football for a very long time.

"Ben is in his second year and he is just trying to earn the respect of his teammates and develop as a footballer, so I would imagine it would have had to have played a part on their minds.

"But what we want them to do is that when they turn up to train, we want them to train with a good intensity and to train hard."

Stephen Silvagni's replacement, Nick Austin, starts in the role next week, having joined the club on its Sunshine Coast camp this week.

Jack Silvagni, 22, played 17 games last season, taking his career tally to 60 in four senior seasons at Carlton.

Ben is yet to make his AFL debut, but made strides through the VFL last year in his first season at the club.

Ben Silvagni is preparing for his second season at Carlton.

The brothers were disciplined by the club after drinking alcohol at a music festival while injured in November, but have worked hard to make amends.

"(Jack) had a really good training block and then he had a couple of weeks off (with a tight back) but he has just coming back in," Teague said.

"He was killing them (on Monday) on the training track. He has had a really good pre-season when he was out on the track. "