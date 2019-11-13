Blues artist to play free gig

ITS been several years since he was in town, but 8Ball Aitken is keen to bring the blues to Gladstone.

The Cairns-born blues singer is set to play on Saturday night at Dicey’s Bar and Grill.

“It’s a chance to bring real blues music to Gladstone and it’s going to rock,” 8Ball said.

His last gig in the region was in Tannum Sands early last year, but this week he’s back in the Port City.

The singer-songwriter has become a regular at Agnes Blues, Roots and Rock Festival.

He said the crowd’s energy brings him back every year.

“Anywhere I play in Queensland feels like a hometown crowd,” he said.

“I’ve played so many festivals I just see so many familiar faces out there.”

8Ball is on an Australian tour and said it’s been an exciting mission bringing blues music to regional areas.

“For Gladstone to get some cool blues, it’s going to be a special event,” he said.

“People dress up like their favourite rockstars, it’s always quite the party.”

In a career spanning 18 years he has toured through 18 countries, so there is no chance of 8Ball slowing down yet.

After he finishes his Australian tour in February, he begins his UK tour in March with American bluegrass band Hayseed Dixie.

In between touring, 8Ball is busy writing and has just released his 11th album.

“I’ll never stop writing songs,” he said.

His 10th Album, Swamp Blues, debuted at #2 on the Australian Blues Music Charts, and his single took the #1 spot on the AMRAP AIRIT Radio Charts.

8Ball Aitken is playing at Dicey’s Bar and Grill Saturday at 7pm.

Support acts include Dillion James and Zed Charles.

It’s a free show.

For further information and touring dates go to:

8ballaitken.com/