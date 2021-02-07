Bluebottle, the second marine sting at Agnes today

A second child has fallen victim to a marine sting at Agnes Water on Sunday afternoon.

In the second incident, a child reportedly came out of the water with a bluebottle on their leg.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were called to a beach off Lady Musgrave Court, Agnes Water, at 4pm.

“No transport (to hospital) was required,” she said.

The victim was believed to be a child.

As reported earlier on Sunday, in a separate incident a primary school-aged girl who suffered a marine sting at Agnes Water was not taken to hospital.

Ambulance officers were called to a location off Jeffery Court at 12.59pm, and remained on scene for some time providing assistance to that young girl.

