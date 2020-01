UPDATE: A PATIENT has been taken to the ambulance station at Agnes Water following reports of a bluebottle sting.

It is understood the patient was treated on scene with running water.

An age or gender could not be provided at this stage.

3PM: A BLUEBOTTLE sting has been reported in Central Queensland.

Paramedics have been called to the Mango Motel in Agnes Water with reports of a bluebottle sting.

More to come.