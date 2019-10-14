Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
COMPACT: Pump Air 2 True Wireless Microbuds are among the world's smallest.
COMPACT: Pump Air 2 True Wireless Microbuds are among the world's smallest.
Music

BlueAnt Pump Air 2 True Wireless Microbuds review

Mark Furler
by
14th Oct 2019 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AUSSIE grown success story BlueAnt is becoming well known for producing bass-pumping sound in small packages.

Its next generation Pump Air 2 True Wireless Microbuds are among the world's smallest and lightest audio options.

Well priced at under $170, they come with a seven different ear tips - something essential to ensure a better fit for better sound.

The micro-charging case offers a respectable 15 hours of HD audio playback. The microbuds weigh just four grams each and feel as light as Apple's AirPods.

They feature 6mm drivers deliver quality sound and particularly punchy base.

Pump Air 2 which on and start connecting to the pair device as soon as they're removed from the charge case.

In terms of connectivity, BlueAnt says that with the latest upgrade to Bluetooth 5.0, there is a significantly increased range.

During our testing, a bugbear was very small but noticeable drop outs or the loss of one bud for a micro second before reconnection. We found this particularly while walking.

Reviews of last year's model also complained about the issues with the longevity of the battery after several months of use.

However, many reviews rated BlueAnt highly for a quality sound option for an affordable price.

With global sales approaching 8.5 million products, BlueAnt has a solid following and is worth checking out.


OTHER KEY FEATURES

• Simple one-touch controls and stereo phone calling with Siri/Google Assistant Integration enable a true hands-free and wireless experience.

•  Sweatproof so you can walk, run and lift

• The rapid-charge case which can fully charge the microbuds within an hour, while just 20 minutes provides an hour of playback.

• From fully charged, listeners can achieve four hours continuous playback at 75 per cent volume.

BlueAnt which has been going for 16 years is based in Melbourne and designs and tests products at its state-of-the-art research and development facility.

Pump Air 2 are available in a choice of three colours: Black, White and Black Rose Gold and will be on sale at both JB Hi Fi and Officeworks stores.

More Stories

Show More
audio bluetooth games and gadgets music technology
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Industry updated on water with opportunites for work

    premium_icon Industry updated on water with opportunites for work

    News Gladstone Area Water Board to have plenty of tender opportunities and locals can benefit.

    • 14th Oct 2019 5:00 AM
    Gladstone’s richest and most expensive schools revealed

    premium_icon Gladstone’s richest and most expensive schools revealed

    News Data has revealed Gladstone’s richest school rakes in more than $58.4 million in...

    • 14th Oct 2019 5:00 AM
    PHOTOS: Active living festival ready set going

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Active living festival ready set going

    News HUNDREDS of people headed down to Gladstone’s first sports and active living...

    Rain relief the biggest in months

    premium_icon Rain relief the biggest in months

    News The region received some much-needed rain on Friday night, but how much did your...