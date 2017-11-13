Blue skies just around the corner, says BOM

SUNSHINE AHEAD: Sun will be peeking through the clouds this afternoon

There is wet weather on the rain but it will not be here for too long.

David Crock, a meteorologist at the Bureau of Meteorology, says today we'll get the worst of the weather in terms of showers.

"There's a few showers coming in off the sea at at the moment," he said.

"But it's a gradually improving trend in the weather."

Mr Crock said it was the same pattern Gladstone has been through in the last four or five days.

"The showers are not too threatening. They normally are strongest around this time of day," he said.

"You'd expect to see better conditions in the afternoon, with a few more showers developing inland."

"By Thursday it's pretty sunny, it'll be quite nice."