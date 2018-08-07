Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ENJOYED BY ALL: Blue Care Edenvale Aged Care Facility's annual fun show day for residents and visitors has gone off with a bang.
ENJOYED BY ALL: Blue Care Edenvale Aged Care Facility's annual fun show day for residents and visitors has gone off with a bang. Picture Contributed
News

Blue Care Edenvale puts residents in party mode

Glen Porteous
by
7th Aug 2018 4:30 AM

THE ever-popular Blue Care Edenvale Show Day was a spectacular success for everyone who attended.

Held last Friday, the annual event showcased fun-filled events, animal farms, stalls, entertainment, food vans and games.

Blue Care Edenvale Aged Care Facility integrated services manager Sharon Triffett said the day was enjoyed by all and she was thankful for the support it received.

"The purpose of the day is to bring the joy of the show to our residents instead of them having to travel or leave the facility to experience it," she said.

"We had lots of family, friends and staff there enjoying the stalls, food trucks, entertainment and the farm animals, and creating real community feeling here.

"After all the organisation and effort our Blue Care staff put in to make it happen, a wonderful day was had by all."

Other activities that proved popular included face painting, balloons and multiple sideshow games such as ring toss, pop a balloon and bop a cop - all with fun prizes.

A belly dancer and live music, including bagpipers, kept the good times coming.

Staff were dressed in a variety of costumes to help brighten the day.

UnitingCare Queensland provides health and community services to thousands of people every day through its various service groups.

It has 17,400 employees and 9200 volunteers to care for andsupport people from all walks of life, including the elderly, people with a disability, children and indigenous families.

Related Items

aged care centre blue care edenvale aged care facility unitingcare uniting care uniting care community
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Weddings made easy as planning puts bride needs in one spot

    Weddings made easy as planning puts bride needs in one spot

    News ANY future anxious brides and nervous bridesmaids can now go to a one-stop hub to help with most of their bridal planning needs

    • 7th Aug 2018 4:30 AM
    Ready, set, go register for B2B 2018

    Ready, set, go register for B2B 2018

    News I really enjoy that we can all be involved in some way

    • 7th Aug 2018 4:30 AM
    Braveheart's important lesson to Gladstone school students

    Braveheart's important lesson to Gladstone school students

    News The response from children has been positive.

    • 7th Aug 2018 4:30 AM
    Gladstone hospital's art gallery kicks off with $30k funding

    Gladstone hospital's art gallery kicks off with $30k funding

    News IT'S amazing what art can do for your health

    • 7th Aug 2018 4:30 AM

    Local Partners