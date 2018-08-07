Blue Care Edenvale puts residents in party mode

ENJOYED BY ALL: Blue Care Edenvale Aged Care Facility's annual fun show day for residents and visitors has gone off with a bang.

THE ever-popular Blue Care Edenvale Show Day was a spectacular success for everyone who attended.

Held last Friday, the annual event showcased fun-filled events, animal farms, stalls, entertainment, food vans and games.

Blue Care Edenvale Aged Care Facility integrated services manager Sharon Triffett said the day was enjoyed by all and she was thankful for the support it received.

"The purpose of the day is to bring the joy of the show to our residents instead of them having to travel or leave the facility to experience it," she said.

"We had lots of family, friends and staff there enjoying the stalls, food trucks, entertainment and the farm animals, and creating real community feeling here.

"After all the organisation and effort our Blue Care staff put in to make it happen, a wonderful day was had by all."

Other activities that proved popular included face painting, balloons and multiple sideshow games such as ring toss, pop a balloon and bop a cop - all with fun prizes.

A belly dancer and live music, including bagpipers, kept the good times coming.

Staff were dressed in a variety of costumes to help brighten the day.

UnitingCare Queensland provides health and community services to thousands of people every day through its various service groups.

It has 17,400 employees and 9200 volunteers to care for andsupport people from all walks of life, including the elderly, people with a disability, children and indigenous families.