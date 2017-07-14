24°
'Blown away': Woman in shock from Curtis Island flaring meeting

Tegan Annett
| 14th Jul 2017 5:00 AM
LEFT: Discovery Coast Environ Group's Tanya Puglisi
LEFT: Discovery Coast Environ Group's Tanya Puglisi

SHAKEN and "completely blown away", Tanya Puglisi couldn't understand the lack of interest in a community meeting about smoky flaring yesterday.

The Agnes Water woman was one of few who attended the information sessions about Queensland Gas Company's application to increase smoky flaring from its Curtis Island plant.

The company has applied for a major amendment to its Queensland Curtis LNG environmental authority to allow smoky flaring for hours, instead of 30 minutes.

Two information sessions were held at 1 - 3pm and 5 - 7pm yesterday.

Ms Puglisi, who represented the Discovery Coast Environment Group yesterday, said she was shocked by the small turnout.

"I'm blown away, I'm in a bit in shock still," she said.

"What does Gladstone think about this?"

A QGC spokesperson said there was a "small number" of people at the information session who were interested in knowing about the LNG plant's operations, the application and why flaring is necessary.

The application is to allow increased smoky flaring as QGC prepares for its first major shut down in three months.

The shut down, which will create 450 short-term jobs, could cause smoky flaring of up to three hours.

PUBLIC INFO: QGC hosted an information session on its application to change environmental conditions on smoky flaring.
PUBLIC INFO: QGC hosted an information session on its application to change environmental conditions on smoky flaring.

 

The two information sessions are part of the application process with Department of Environment and Heritage Protection.

Along with Ms Puglisi were Gladstone industry workers keen to learn about QGC's Curtis Island operation.

At the information session, Ms Puglisi learned about Gladstone's eight air monitoring stations and the website that updates the results every day.

But she's going to start digging for more information - not convinced the monitoring is targeted at emissions from the LNG exporting plants.

"I understand shut downs have to be done - all machinery needs to be maintained and that needs to be done safely," she said.

"I would never want for anyone to be hurt.

"But we need to be more open and honest. I'd really urge people to make a submission if they are against this or worried."

Ms Puglisi plans on making a submission against the flaring condition change after she reads the 149-page application.

Gladstone Observer
