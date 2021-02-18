‘Blown away’: BITS Cricket praised for incredible generosity

The Boyne Island Tannum Sands Cricket club have been praised by the McGrath Foundation for its fundraising efforts after hosting a pink stumps day.

The club fundraised before the event by holding raffles, a sausage sizzle and two auctions for a $500 jersey and a 2019 Brisbane Heat signed bat.

The event was held on Valentine’s Day at the BITS Cricket field and attracted a large crowd. McGrath Foundation spokeswoman Tracy Bevan revealed the total amount of money raised.

“We are absolutely blown away that you have raised over $30,000,” Ms Bevan said in a YouTube video shout-out.

“Because of you and your generosity, we are able to continue to support Australian families experiencing breast cancer.”

Ms Bevan also sent out a special message to the team of supporters, volunteers and players who all chipped in on the day and did their part.

“COVID has been so tough on everyone so to see the community get behind the club and the club raise over $30,000, absolutely amazing,” she said.

“On behalf of the McGrath Foundation team and my beautiful friend Jane McGrath thank you so much, we really do appreciate it.”

