'Bloody tough': MP's message for Gladstone fire victims

MP Glenn Butcher posted a video to Facebook wrapping up the weather events that smashed areas of the Gladstone region, namely the Baffle Creek and Deepwater areas, Mount Larcom and Ambrose. Sarah Barnham

AS FIRES wrought havoc on properties and residents were forced to evacuate their homes, Gladstone's state member shared a message of hope to anyone out there doing it tough.

"It has been a bloody tough day in the area,” Mr Butcher said.

"For all those people in Mount Larcom and Ambrose who (were) forced to evacuate immediately.

"Not only that, there is still that huge situation down at Baffle Creek and Deepwater where the fireys, police, ambos and SES are doing a tremendous job.

"Then there is the whole of Gracemere being evacuated, which is just unbelievable.”

Mr Butcher said the electorate was "in a bit of trouble at the moment” and urged residents to keep updated on the latest news and advice.

He said any residents who evacuated their homes could head to the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre or the Miriam Vale Community Centre.

"Make sure you stay safe, there are plenty of resources,” Mr Butcher said.

"Be strong.

"It is so disappointing that people are refusing to leave their homes...risking their own lives. You just need to get out.

"If the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service is telling you to get out, you need to get out.

"People thinking they can defend themselves, this is critical.”

He urged anyone with friends or family in affected areas to touch base with them and lend a hand where necessary.

"It has been a long couple of days and I am sure we have a lot more to go,” Mr Butcher said.

"So stay strong and everyone look out for each other.”