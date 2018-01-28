Menu
BLOODY IDIOTS: This week's drunk drivers

Sarah Steger
FOUR people pleaded guilty to drink driving in Gladstone Magistrates Court this week.

Jake Lee Armstrong, 25, blew a reading of .156 per cent when he was pulled over along Little Creek Blvd, Gladstone.

He was fined $1000 and disqualified for six months.

Shirley Liddel Terry-McCathie, 28, returned a blood alcohol content reading of .073 per cent on the Bruce Highway at Benaraby.

She was fined $350 and disqualified for one month.

Lauren Harley Gall, 55, blew a reading of .085 along Tannum Sands Rd.

Gall was fined $300 and disqualified for six months.

Last but not least was Darryl Richard Holt, 45.

Holt was given a notice to appear in court after he returned a blood alcohol content reading of .121 per cent along Canonbar St, Gladstone.

Magistrate Melanie Ho fined him $800 and disqualified him from driving for eight months.

