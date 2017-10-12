'Bloody awful' Fury over popular road's unsafe condition

NOT HAPPY: Tannum Sands resident Norm Thompson is one of many who drove along newly-resurfaced Boyne Island Rd only to hear the loud 'crack' as a loose stone pierced his windscreen.

"UNFIT for use" were the words an angry Tannum Sands resident has used to described a busy, newly resurfaced stretch of road.

Two weeks ago the Department of Transport and Main roads hired a contractor to complete works along Boyne Island Rd, however, motorists have been reporting cracked windshields and unsafe driving conditions, with loose gravel and stones littering the road.

A post made on Facebook asking whether any other motorists driving along the stretch had received a cracked windshield as a result of loose stones flying up at the glass attracted more than 30 people with similar stories.

Tannum Sands husband and wife Norm and Teena Thompson were driving on the road last week when a stone flew up and cracked their windscreen.

"It was a loud bang," Mrs Thompson said.

"Then we saw the star crack and it began to spread."

Mr Thompson said the post made to a discussion page showed just how "terrible" and "unsafe" the road was following the roadworks, when several people were faced with the same situation.

"It is unfit for use, that road," he said.

"It's just terrible - and we were going under the speed limit of 60kmh.

"That is the main road in and out used by thousands of people daily.

"Are we expected to just drive along and risk more cracks in our screen, or go the absolutely longest way if we want to get in or out of town?

"We are pensioners, we cannot afford to keep fixing our windscreens ... It's just bloody awful, we shouldn't have to be subject to this."

A spokesperson of the department told The Observer the contractor completing the work reported the loose stones, and as a result, daily inspections and were road sweeps have been conducted.

"The contractor will return to site to resurface the 500m section of Boyne Island Rd. The safety of road users is our top priority and we continually monitor conditions on the state-controlled road network as part of routine operations."

When asked whether the department would compensate for the people who received damage to their cars, the spokesperson said claims would be considered and investigated on a case-by-case basis.

To make a claim, head here.