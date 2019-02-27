Menu
A woman with a swollen face 'ran' to police after an alleged rape, a court heard.
A woman with a swollen face 'ran' to police after an alleged rape, a court heard. File
Bloodied woman 'ran to police' after alleged sex attack

John Weekes
by
27th Feb 2019 5:20 AM
A WOMAN ran towards police with her face bloodied after a former Gympie man allegedly raped her in a home, a court has heard.

The accused rapist, who is expected to go on trial next month, applied for bail at Brisbane Supreme Court on Tuesday.

Justice Soraya Ryan heard the man had a history of committing sex offences.

The man allegedly knew the woman but refused to leave her house one day in late 2017, the court heard.

Justice Ryan said the man now faced charges including two of rape and one of disabling a person to commit an indictable offence.

The man was accused of making "sexually explicit" and "degrading" comments before allegedly squeezing the woman's throat so hard she lost consciousness.

Justice Ryan said police were called after a witness claimed to have heard the altercation.

When police arrived, the woman ran to them with her face "bloodied and swollen" and her clothes partially removed, Justice Ryan said.

"They found the house in disarray," the judge added.

The former Gympie man had been in custody since the alleged rape.

He was also charged with assault occasioning bodily harm.

Prosecutors on Tuesday opposed his release on bail.

The rape accused's barrister said the man's risk of failing to appear in court was "not demonstrated to be unacceptable".

Bail was refused.

