Bloodied man charges toward cameraman

A WOMAN has died in Melbourne after she was allegedly caught up in a burglary gone wrong.

Police were called just after 8pm to a home on Liberty Pde in the northeast Melbourne suburb of Heidelberg West to reports of an aggravated burglary.

Neighbours on the usually quiet suburban street reported hearing the 61-year-old woman screaming last night. She died at the scene.

Homicide detectives spent the night at the home, investigating the woman's death.

In a statement, Victoria Police alleged a man, aged 28, had broken into the woman's home before assaulting her inside.

The homicide squad is investigating. Picture: Josie Hayden

Another man, believed to be known to the victim, attended the property to render assistance and restrained the alleged offender.

He restrained the man until police arrived, and the alleged offender was then taken to hospital and remains there under police guard.

A detective runs after the man. Picture: 9 News

In dramatic scenes last night, the man who reportedly restrained the alleged offender charged at a cameraman while talking to police.

Footage from 9 News shows the man, wearing bloodstained white clothes, talking to police before charging and destroying the camera.

The circumstances surrounding the woman's death are still to be determined and the investigation is ongoing; however, it's believed to have been a burglary gone wrong.

Another witness at the scene told the Herald Sun she saw a man leave the property reportedly with cuts on his arms and acting erratically.

"He was trying to jump into trees. Then he was hiding under a car," she said.