'I'm aiming for 300': Gladstone's blood donors thanked

THERE is a great debate whether DC or Marvel has the better superheroes.

But Red Cross Blood Service Gladstone believes there's no doubt they have the best heroes in town.

The service held a donor recognition ceremony last Friday at Boy Espresso Bar to thank the time and effort given by volunteer donors.

Neil Walker has made 266 donations so far and is showing no signs of slowing down, with 300 his next goal.

"I first started when I was 18 when my father, Richard, introduced me to it and I have mostly done whole blood donations," Mr Walker said.

"I am aiming for 300, maybe even higher with 400 or 500.

"It's a good thing to do to help out someone in the community."

Jacinda Studholme has made 59 donations.

She enjoys receiving a text message about how and at which hospital the donation is being used.

"I feel really proud to know that I have made a difference to someone's life when the text message comes through letting you know what's happened," Ms Studholme said.

During the last financial year, Gladstone region donors donated 7148 times and helped 21,444 patients.

Donor Centre manager Bea Connelley said the function was a great way to say thank you to locals for rolling up their sleeves and donating blood or plasma.

"This donor recognition ceremony is to say thank you and appreciate what the donors do and recognise the contribution they make to the community," Ms Connelley said.

"It doesn't take much time to come in and do a donation of either blood or plasma and for every one that is done, it helps out another three people who will need the transfusion."

This year, 32 Gladstone donors have met significant milestones of 50 to 150 and higher donations.

Anyone interested in making a blood donation can phone 13 14 95 and make an appointment.