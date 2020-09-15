‘BLOOD EVERYWHERE’: Ugly scene as man assaulted at Biloela

Police were called to an assault at a Biloela residence this evening.

A MAN has suffered nasty facial wounds during an assault at a Biloela house this evening.

Police and paramedics were called to the Granville St residence about 6.35pm.

Initial reports suggested there was “blood everywhere” and a man’s mouth had been split open during the incident.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said a suspect fled the scene and police patrols of the area were ongoing.

The QPS spokesman said it was believed the two men knew each other.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman confirmed a man in his 30s had sustained injuries to his mouth but he had declined medical treatment.

Police investigations are continuing.