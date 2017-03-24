Blood donors used to get a beer and cigarette, now it's cake and free Wi-Fi

The Observer's Sports Reporter Nick Kossatch donates blood at Red Cross. Photo Paul Braven / The Observer

HAVING a needle draw blood out of your arm isn't the most pleasurable situation until you realise how many lives you can save.

Australian Red Cross blood service community relations officer Barry Lynch said Gladstone needed between 150-200 blood donations every week to meet demand.

"The biggest misconception is where donated blood goes,” Mr Lynch said.

"People think of trauma and road accidents and surgery, but trauma only accounts for 2% of blood used.

"The biggest use in with cancer patients where 34% of blood goes towards cancer patients.”

While the blood bank is in need of type O positive blood, people are able to donate two types of blood.

Mr Lynch said people could donate whole blood which included donors donating blood from their arm which was then sent to Brisbane to be processed into three components, red cells, plasma and platelets.

"This helps three different patients,” he said.

"Then we have plasma donations or what we call liquid gold.

"The blood comes out of the arm, through a centrifuge where the blood is spun, plasma is collected and then the rest of the blood is put back into the arm.”

The plasma donations create 18 different products which includes helping make immunisations, stop bleeding, treat cancer patients and help burn victims.

"Plasma contains all the antibodies ... we take the good parts and use it to manufacturer to the patients in need,” Mr Lynch said.

Although in the 1950s blood donors were given a beer and cigarette after their donation, Mr Lynch said cakes, milkshakes, tea or coffee and free wifi was on offer these days.

The whole process takes about an hour, including 10 minutes of having blood taken and time at the end to relax with a drink, a snack and free entertainment.

The facts

How to know if you're eligible to donate.